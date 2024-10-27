Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 26,328 Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Satellogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Satellogic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SATL opened at $0.98 on Friday. Satellogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.