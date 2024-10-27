Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBTC opened at $53.09 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

