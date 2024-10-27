Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416,588 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,364,000 after buying an additional 614,982 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,527,000 after buying an additional 53,063 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 650,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,563,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,964,000 after acquiring an additional 71,378 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $64.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $66.51. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.