Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Invests $251,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned 13.73% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,406,000. Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,009,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA BTC opened at $5.92 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72.

