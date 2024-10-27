Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Invests $61,000 in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 10.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,166,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,609,000 after buying an additional 3,628,998 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 27.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,322,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,679,000 after buying an additional 2,873,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,325,000 after buying an additional 943,855 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 54.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,953,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,732,000 after buying an additional 3,162,992 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,805,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after buying an additional 597,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 3.8 %

EQX opened at $5.63 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

