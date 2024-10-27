Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $3,710,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 925,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 906,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.8% in the first quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,137. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $221.31 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $232.32. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

