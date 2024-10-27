Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.1 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.