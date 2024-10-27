Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $581.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

