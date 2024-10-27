Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.17. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

