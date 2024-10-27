Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 221 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 48,920 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 80,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.72.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

