Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 579 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $451.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

