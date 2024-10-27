Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

