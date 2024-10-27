Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,349 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after purchasing an additional 589,319 shares during the period. Mason & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after buying an additional 379,674 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $41,035,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VV stock opened at $265.81 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $268.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.95.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
