Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) were up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 1,500,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,014,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JMIA

Jumia Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 685.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 127,232 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 106,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.