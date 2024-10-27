Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) and Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Head-To-Head Analysis

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of Maplebear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Maplebear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Maplebear and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maplebear 0 12 13 0 2.52 Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Maplebear currently has a consensus price target of $43.10, suggesting a potential downside of 3.24%. Given Maplebear’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Maplebear is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

This table compares Maplebear and Just Eat Takeaway.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maplebear $3.21 billion 3.67 -$1.62 billion ($19.79) -2.25 Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Just Eat Takeaway.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maplebear.

Profitability

This table compares Maplebear and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maplebear -52.21% -49.98% -38.81% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Maplebear beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

