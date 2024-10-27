KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stake Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of KB Home by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

KB Home Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $78.05 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.27 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.44.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

