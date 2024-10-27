Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 82,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $250,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $155.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

