KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $152.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KKR. Barclays increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $139.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

