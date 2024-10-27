KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $166.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $149.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

NYSE:KKR opened at $139.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $147.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 111,881 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,037,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,355,000 after acquiring an additional 171,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

