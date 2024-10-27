KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $171.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $157.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $139.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 482,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,975,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 262,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,243,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 258,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,652,000 after buying an additional 28,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

