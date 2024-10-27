Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 236 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,333,716,000 after buying an additional 3,257,213 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Welltower by 26.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,678,000 after acquiring an additional 62,942 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,771,000 after acquiring an additional 849,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 12.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,433,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,229,000 after purchasing an additional 489,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $130.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 126.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $132.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.81.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 260.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.