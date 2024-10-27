Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,778 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
XMHQ stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.68.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
