Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,690 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 216,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 55,284 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 173,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 53,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

