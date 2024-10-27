Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 764,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 233,275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 338,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 159,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

