Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $264,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,783 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,511 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,927,000 after buying an additional 2,979,768 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 194.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,203,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,150,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 968,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,331.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,793 shares of company stock valued at $405,439 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

