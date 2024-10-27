Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $398.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

