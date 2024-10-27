Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 269.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average of $103.31. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

