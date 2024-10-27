Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 345 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $271.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.22 and its 200-day moving average is $225.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.75 and a 52 week high of $279.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.