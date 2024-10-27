Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 347 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $214.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.60.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $288.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.27.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

