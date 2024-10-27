Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 68 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after purchasing an additional 678,241 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,811,000 after buying an additional 518,075 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $88,190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230,612 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $250.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.89 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.90.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,099,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,099,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,526 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

