Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,759 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth $4,778,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SEA by 28.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after buying an additional 196,506 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in SEA by 579.1% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 105,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 90,343 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth about $587,544,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,983.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $101.93.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

