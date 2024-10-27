Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $63.41.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
