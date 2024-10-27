LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.92 and last traded at $56.87, with a volume of 73143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on LandBridge from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LandBridge from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on LandBridge from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on LandBridge in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

Get LandBridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LB

LandBridge Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LandBridge

The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LandBridge during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LandBridge during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,158,000.

About LandBridge

(Get Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LandBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LandBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.