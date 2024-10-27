Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.09.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $179.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.80 and its 200-day moving average is $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $201.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 415.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 125.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

