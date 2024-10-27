Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Invests $206,000 in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

FOLD stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,398,532.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $244,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.