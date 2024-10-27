Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Invests $206,000 in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %
FOLD stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.69.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,398,532.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $244,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
