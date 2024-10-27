Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases 3,521 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Clarus were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 35.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 528,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Clarus by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 254,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 125,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clarus by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 146,766 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 30.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clarus

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $838,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,045,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,758.13. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,045,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,758.13. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,075,527 shares in the company, valued at $16,505,884.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $4.05 on Friday. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

