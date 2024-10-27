Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 136 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $137.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 106.36%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

