Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 140 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after buying an additional 679,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,469,000 after buying an additional 96,553 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,178,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,978,000 after buying an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after acquiring an additional 244,391 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $181.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average of $153.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $114.69 and a one year high of $189.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.33. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.