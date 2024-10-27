Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 30 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Saia by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,559,000 after buying an additional 149,074 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 347.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,817,000 after acquiring an additional 124,117 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Saia by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,589,000 after purchasing an additional 98,383 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,733,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,155 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.63.

Saia Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of SAIA opened at $461.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.43 and a 200 day moving average of $436.27. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.26 and a 52-week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

