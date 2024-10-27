Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $105.01 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

