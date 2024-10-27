Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $538,000 Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 104.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,815.94 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,401.01 and a 52-week high of $1,899.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,778.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,764.73.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.