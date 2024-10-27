Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,858 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HALO. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,969,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,715,000 after acquiring an additional 856,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after acquiring an additional 209,530 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,433,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,319,000 after acquiring an additional 270,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 821,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,002,000 after purchasing an additional 72,544 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $532,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,244.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $532,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,244.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,834 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HALO opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

