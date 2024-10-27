Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in LKQ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 50,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $53.68.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

