Liberty Global (LBTYK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

