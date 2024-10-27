Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) vs. eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Lottery.com has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lottery.com and eGain”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com $5.72 million 0.37 -$25.47 million ($9.82) -0.05 eGain $92.80 million 1.47 $7.78 million $0.25 19.16

Insider & Institutional Ownership

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than Lottery.com. Lottery.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

7.7% of Lottery.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Lottery.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of eGain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lottery.com and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com -505.07% -74.33% -43.74% eGain 8.38% 12.28% 6.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lottery.com and eGain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 0 0 0 0 N/A eGain 0 1 1 0 2.50

eGain has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.33%. Given eGain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eGain is more favorable than Lottery.com.

Summary

eGain beats Lottery.com on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc., a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

