Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. William Allan Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $304.15 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

