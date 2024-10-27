Marc Duey Sells 6,462 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) Director Marc Duey sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $29,595.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,121.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Duey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Marc Duey acquired 30,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $131,700.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Marc Duey bought 190 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $490.20.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $4.08 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.37% and a negative return on equity of 56.38%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

