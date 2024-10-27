Marine Products Corporation, a Delaware-based marine manufacturing company, recently released its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company also declared its regular quarterly dividend in a press release issued on October 24, 2024.

Get alerts:

The press release highlighted the financial performance of Marine Products Corporation during the third quarter of 2024. Details of the financial results were not provided in the SEC filing, but the company affirmed its commitment to keeping its shareholders informed about its financial standing.

In addition to the financial results, Marine Products Corporation also declared a regular quarterly dividend. The specifics of the dividend, including the amount and the ex-dividend date, were not disclosed in the filing but are expected to be detailed in separate communications to shareholders.

Marine Products Corporation, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol MPX, emphasized its dedication to transparency and shareholder value through these recent disclosures. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates on the company’s financial performance and dividend distributions as additional information becomes available.

As of the filing date for this report, Michael L. Schmit, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Marine Products Corporation, signed off on the document in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This news article is based on the 8-K SEC Filing submitted by Marine Products Corporation to the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 24, 2024. Interested parties are advised to refer to the official filing for more comprehensive details regarding the company’s financial results and operational activities.

This article is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Marine Products’s 8K filing here.

Marine Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Recommended Stories