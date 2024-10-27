Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 833.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,643.50.

Markel Group Stock Down 1.8 %

MKL stock opened at $1,549.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,568.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,564.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 91.55 EPS for the current year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

