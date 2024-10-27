Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $3,013,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,839 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $3,844,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $5,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $262.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.35 and a 200 day moving average of $238.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $266.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.39.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

